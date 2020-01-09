AS Roma signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan helps find missing British boy, 15

A missing British boy has been found alive after AS Roma highlighted him when they signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s from Arsenal, the club has announced.

The 15-year-old boy from Essex, who had been lost since last August, has now been located and reunited with his family.

The boy originally appeared in a video to announce Turkish defender Mert Cetin in August, and was later featured in the video to announce Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan signing from Arsenal.

On October 3, #ASRoma tweeted a personal message to the teenager – who first appeared in the announcement video for Mert Cetin – appealing for him, and two other missing boys, to make contact with @missingpeople directly. pic.twitter.com/q8u2oyNnqH — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 8, 2020

The 15-year-old, who can no longer be identified for legal reasons, was last seen in Essex on August 12 and appeared in six videos and was also directly named in two tweets from Roma’s English Twitter account.

In October, the club even tweeted a personal message to the teenager – appealing for him, and two other missing boys, to contact Missing People directly to tell them they were safe.

The Italian side has been posting photos of missing youngsters on its social media accounts every time it makes a new signing.

“It is fantastic news that another one of the young people who was part of the AS Roma transfer video appeal has been found,” said Missing People CEO, Jo Youle.

“We are really thankful to our friends at AS Roma for sharing their transfer videos on social media earlier this year and also dedicating additional social media posts to try to help find the boys and girls. With the help of their millions of fans, it has raised awareness of missing children and young people to a wide audience,” he added.