Home | All news | Economics | Azimuth Airlines launches Yerevan-Sochi flights EconomicsTop Azimuth Airlines launches Yerevan-Sochi flights Siranush Ghazanchyan December 26, 2019, 11:53 Less than a minute The Russian Azimuth Airlines has launched it’s new Yerevan-Sochi-Yerevan regular flight, Zvartnots International Airport informs. The flights will be operated three times a week. Ռուսական Azimuth ավիաընկերությունն այսօր՝ դեկտեմբերի 26-ին, մեկնարկեց իր նոր՝ Երևան-Սոչի-Երևան երթուղով կանոնավոր…Gepostet von Zvartnots International Airport am Mittwoch, 25. Dezember 2019 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print