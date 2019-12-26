EconomicsTop

Azimuth Airlines launches Yerevan-Sochi flights

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 26, 2019, 11:53
The Russian Azimuth Airlines has launched it’s new Yerevan-Sochi-Yerevan regular flight, Zvartnots International Airport informs.

The flights will be operated three times a week.

Ռուսական Azimuth ավիաընկերությունն այսօր՝ դեկտեմբերի 26-ին, մեկնարկեց իր նոր՝ Երևան-Սոչի-Երևան երթուղով կանոնավոր…

Gepostet von Zvartnots International Airport am Mittwoch, 25. Dezember 2019
