US Ambassador, Senate representative visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Hannah Thoburn, Senior Professional Staff Member for Europe and Eurasia, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial, accompanied by Kristina Kvien, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, the Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute reports.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan accompanied the guests to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, briefed them on the history of the creation of the memorial. She also referred to the history of the three khachkars erected in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak) and Baku at the end of the last century in the territory and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (memorial Wall) during the Artsakh war.

Edita Gzoyan also referred to the historical and legal aspects of the Artsakh issue, presented Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian actions and propaganda.



The guests laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, placed flowers near the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.