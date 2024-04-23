SocietyTop

Torchlight procession in Yerevan marks 109th anniversary of Armenian Genocide – Photos

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 23, 2024, 22:17
Thousand of people marched from Republic Square in Yerevan to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in a torchlight procession commemorating the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

