Record number of parliamentarians to attend Armenian Genocide commemorations in Sydney and Melbourne

As Sydney and Melbourne’s Armenian community prepare to commemorate the 109th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of Australia has reported the scheduled attendance of a historic number of elected officials attendance.

The Sydney commemoration, taking place on Wednesday 24th April 2024, at the Chatswood Concourse at 7:00pm will be attended by over 250 official guests including parliamentarians, non governmental organization representatives, media, civil society bodies and Armenian community organizations.

The attendees include Federal Parliamentarians Jerome Laxale MP – Member for Bennelong, Paul Fletcher MP – Member for Bradfield, Kylea Tink MP – Member for North Sydney, Senator Maria Kovacic – Senator for NSW.

It also includes NSW State Parliamentarians Hugh McDermott MP – Member for Prospect, Tim James MP – Member for Willoughby, Jordan Lane MP – Member for Ryde, Matt Cross MP – Member for Davidson, Mark Coure MP – Member for Oatley, and Members of the NSW Legislative Council, Jacqui Munro MLC, John Ruddick MLC and Susan Carter MLC.

The commemoration in Melbourne taking place on Wednesday 23 April 2024 at 7pm at the Rowville Performing Arts Centre will also be attended by a historic number of parliamentarians and Federal candidates.

The event is scheduled to welcome Mr Nick Staikos MP – Member for Bentleigh and Parliamentart Secretary to the Premier and Multicultural Minister, Mr Kim Wells MP – Member for Rowville, Mayor Lana Formoso – Monash City Council and Federal Liberal candidates running in the next election, Mr Tim Wilson, Mr Manny Cicchiello and Mr Theo Zagraphos.