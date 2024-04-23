Belgian FM commemorates honors the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

On the eve of Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we honor the memory of lives lost, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions Hadja Lahbib said in a post on X.

“This dark chapter in history reminds us of the need to fight discrimination and violence, and to promote peace and tolerance,” she said.

Hadja Lahbib joined Armenian Ambassador to Belgium Tigran Balayan and representatives of Armenian community to commemorate of the Armenian Genocide anniversary.