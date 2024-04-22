Deputy PM holds closed-door meeting with representatives of Tavush villages

Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Commission on Border Security and Delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, received representatives of administrative regions of Tavush at the Government.

Participating in the closed-door meeting were the heads of Baghanis, Voskepar, Berkaber villages. The three-hour meeting was accompanied by protests outside the government building.

Hundreds of residents of Armenia’s border villages in Tavush region have ben holding protests over the past three days after the announcement of the agreement on border delimitation with Azerbaijan. The information that demining works have started at the site has also stirred tensions. Protesters periodically block the interstate highway between Armenia and Georgia.