Armenian cemetery fire found to be arson, but not hate crime

The fires that caused severe damage to the Fresno Ararat Armenian Cemetery Sunday afternoon were found to be arson, but not a hate crime, FOX26 News reports.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, firefighters responded to the cemetery on Sunday for reports of several trees on fire in the clearly marked Armenian section of the cemetery, leading the community to fear a possible hate crime.

However after an investigation, firefighters found the fires were intentionally set, but that they do not appear to be hate-related due to other cemeteries and properties also being targeted.

Based on witness statements and the fires occurring in multiple cemeteries, these fires do not appear to be a targeted attack, but rather crimes of opportunity.