Kazakhstan ready to provide platform for Armenia-Azerbaijan talks – Tokayev

Kazakhstan welcomes the aspiration of Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a press conference in Yerevan alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Kazakhstan is ready to provide maximum assistance and its platform for negotiations between the two countries,” the President saie.

According to him, their main goal is to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan closer, to pave the way for peace and sustainable development.

“Armenia is a very important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. Our goals and interests coincide in terms of strengthening regional and international peace and security,” he noted.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the negotiations with Nikol Pashinyan prove that they are interested in keeping Armenian-Kazakh relations at a high level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that they highly appreciate Armenia’s aspiration to restore transport links in the South Caucasus.

“We welcome the initiative of Nikol Pashinyan, which is called “Crossroads of Peace”, Tokayev emphasized.