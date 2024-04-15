Armenia, Kazakhstan to continue to build relations on the basis of future-oriented strategic cooperation

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to build their relations on the basis of future-oriented strategic cooperation in the spirit of mutual trust, guided by the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and mutual benefit, peaceful settlement of disputes and non-use of force or threat of force, each other’s internal principles of non-interference in affairs, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomard Tokayev said in a joint statement after their meeting in Yerevan.

The parties will develop constructive and fruitful cooperation on a bilateral basis, as well as within the framework of international organizations, for the benefit of the prosperity and development of both countries, the establishment and strengthening of peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The parties will continue efforts to promote partnership within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and to adapt the Commonwealth of Independent States to modern realities.

Given the interest of both states in ensuring international and regional security, the parties will continue cooperation in the field of defense in bilateral and multilateral formats of interaction.

In the joint statement, Armenia and Kazakhstan confirm their mutual obligations to refrain from participating in any actions, activities, as well as unions and alliances, against the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the other party.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan stand for the speedy resolution of all conflicts exclusively by peaceful means, based on the norms and principles of international law, the provisions of the UN Charter.

The parties highly appreciate the reforms and measures implemented in the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and social justice, as necessary conditions for stable socio-economic development in order to improve the well-being of the people of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan note with satisfaction the efforts of the parties to promote major transport initiatives and the existence of great potential for transportation and transit cooperation, emphasize the importance of expanding communication opportunities and their uninterrupted operation in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and equality and taking into account the jurisdiction and legislation of the parties, international agreements and contract provisions.

The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the efforts of the Republic of Armenia aimed at establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus, emphasizing the importance of the “Crossroads of Peace” concept initiated by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, which is aimed at mutually beneficial transport cooperation of all countries of the region.

The parties welcome the early establishment of regular direct air traffic between Yerevan and Astana.

The parties are full of determination to implement the principles and provisions of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan for the benefit of mutual prosperity and strong friendship of the citizens of the two countries for the present and future generations.

For this purpose, the Parties intend to:

maintain regular contacts at the highest and highest level, deepen interdepartmental practical interaction in order to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation,

to develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of information security, as well as combating terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, cross-border organized crime, other modern challenges and threats on the basis of the international agreements to which the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan are parties. For this purpose, the Parties will deepen cooperation in the field of security councils, defense and law enforcement agencies and special services of the two countries.

to give special importance to the activities of intergovernmental cooperation groups, as well as to the interaction of the parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan on various international platforms.

pay primary attention to the deepening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation. For this purpose, they are ready to contribute to the realization of the existing commercial and economic potential by providing maximum support to the growth of the volume of goods circulation, to the deepening of cooperation in the field of fuel and energy, in the field of transport and communication, innovations and technologies, agriculture, mining, metallurgical and processing, as well as in other fields of mutual interest.

continue systematic work within the framework of the Armenian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, including through the organization and holding of annual meetings. All necessary measures will be taken between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the implementation of the trade and economic cooperation road map for 2024-2025.

to expand the cooperation between the regions of the Republic of Armenia and the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to contribute to the development of inter-regional cooperation in the trade-industrial and cultural and humanitarian spheres, to promote “horizontal” direct connections between economic operators and other entities,

to consider opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation and information exchange in the fields of high technologies, information security and digitization, including the creation, regulation and application of artificial intelligence.

to comprehensively contribute to the expansion of contacts in the fields of culture, science, education, healthcare, support the establishment of direct connections between culture and art organizations and figures, research centers, educational institutions, mass media,

to hold Armenia Days in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2024. and Kazakhstan Culture Days in the Republic of Armenia in 2025,

to support the development of cultural-humanitarian ties, including by promoting the linguistic, cultural and religious identity of the ethnic groups living in the territory of the two countries. To ensure their full participation in socio-political, economic and cultural life. To promote interest in the traditions and spiritual values of the peoples of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan are confident that the current period of development of relations between the two countries opens a wide perspective for interstate interaction, intensive deepening of ties in all fields, for the benefit of the comprehensive development of the national economy and culture, ensuring strong peace, stability and security.

The parties expressed confidence that the negotiations, the agreements reached during them and the documents signed during the official visit will give new impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields and will serve the interests of the peoples of both countries.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokaev expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people for their warm welcome and hospitality and invited the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to pay an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.”