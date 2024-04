Kazakhstan’s President to pay official visit to Armenia

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in the Republic of Armenia on an official visit on April 15.

A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kasim-Jomart Tokaev is expected within the framework of the visit.

The meeting of the President of Kazakhstan with the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian is also planned.