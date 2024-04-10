Security Council chief, OSCE PA President discuss Armenia-EU rapprochement

On a visit to Finland, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a working breakfast with Finnish Parliament Member, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Kimmo Kiljunen and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma.



The interlocutors discussed the process of implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia, rapprochement of Armenia-EU relations in different spheres, as well as Armenia-Finland cooperation.



The participants of the meeting highlighted the role of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the process of establishing peace between countries.