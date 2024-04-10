Importance of relations between Armenia and Russia hard to overestimate – Peskov

The importance of relations between Armenia and Russia is difficult to overestimate, Yerevan is a close partner of Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

“You know that Armenia is our close partner, it is our ally. The country with which we are united by many integration formats, such as the CIS, EAEU and others, and, of course, historical bilateral relations, humanitarian relations, the importance of which is difficult to overestimate,” Peskov said.

The comments come after Armenian Prime Minister said “interstate relations between Armenia and Russia are not going through the best of times, but their importance for our statehood, sovereignty, security and economy cannot be overestimated.”