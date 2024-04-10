Armenia has not made any mistakes in relations with Russia – PM

Relations between Armenia and Russia are going through difficult times, but Yerevan has made no mistakes in relations with Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly, when presenting the report on the implementation of the government’s 2023 Action Plan.

“Interstate relations between Armenia and Russia are not going through the best of times, but their importance for our statehood, sovereignty, security and economy cannot be overestimated. We truly have not made a single wrong step in our relations with Russia. There is no place where our colleagues could blame us for failure to fulfill their obligations, but the opposite cases are numerous,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, it is important to understand what is happening in Armenian-Russian relations. “There is a transition from Historical Armenia-Russia relations to real Armenia-Russian relations. Sometimes this is as painful as our internal transformation from Historical Armenia to real Armenia,” he stated.