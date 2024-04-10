Border guards exchange fire after Armenian shepherd ends up on Azerbaijani territory – NSS

On April 10th, an incident unfolded along the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border in the Nerkin Khndzoresk region.

According to the Armenia’s National Security Service, a shepherd from Armenia accidentally crossed into Azerbaijani territory while searching for his lost flock. Border guards engaged in gunfire, resulting in one injury on the Azerbaijani side.

The Border Guard troops of the Armenian National Security Service are ready for a joint investigation with the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian Border Guard troops are carrying out their own investigation and the results will be reported additionally.

According to NSS, the question of why and how the shepherd and the flock ended up on the Azerbaijani side also needs to be clarified.

The Azerbaijani side returned the lost flock, and the shepherd is safely back within Armenian territory.