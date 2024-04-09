The path for resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at the bargaining table – State Dept

We have made very clear that the path forward for resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is ultimately at the bargaining table, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Millser said at a daily briefing.

“I don’t want to speak to any upcoming meetings, but we have always made clear that we welcome dialogue. When the Secretary has communicated with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, he has made clear that there needs to be dialogue between the two parties,” he said.

“We are happy to play whatever role we can to facilitate that dialogue and will continue to do so, but I don’t want to preview any specific upcoming meetings,” Millier added.