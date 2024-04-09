PSC Ambassadors join EU Mission in Armenia for patrol in Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak areas

Representatives of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union joined the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) for patrol in Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak areas.

“Honored to host the PSC Ambassadors today and brief them on EUMA’s mandate and activities in Armenia. The delegation joined a patrol in Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak areas. Grateful for the positive feedback from Ambassador Delphine Pronk

(Chair of the Political and Security Committee

and the esteemed guests

,” the Mission said in a post on X.

Armenia’s Ambassador to EU Tigran Balayan accompanied the EU PSC Ambassadors during their visit to Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“It was great opportunity to thank observers of the EU Mission in Armenia or their professionalism and outstanding contribution to stability in the region,” Ambassador Balayan said in a post on X.