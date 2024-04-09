Finland will continue to support the process of democratic reforms in Armenia – FM

On a working visit to Finland, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.



At the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to Armenia-EU relations and referred to the Armenia-Finland bilateral agenda.

The Minister emphasized that Finland will continue to support the process of democratic reforms in Armenia, as well as the territorial integrity of Armenia.



Reference was made to regional developments and Armenia’s efforts aimed at establishing stable peace.