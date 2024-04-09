Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions – MoD

On April 8, at 10:50 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Aravus (Syunik Province) and at 10:55 p.m. in Khoznavar (Syunik Province), the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry says that the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on April 8th, between 11:35 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia opened fire toward Azerbaijani combat positions in the southeastern part of the border doesn’t correspond to reality.