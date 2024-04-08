Françoise Jacob of France appointed as UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Françoise Jacob as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Jacob brings more than 28 years of experience in humanitarian and development work. She is currently the UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia, where she leads the UN support to the green transformation, the fight against inequalities, and the human rights and rule of law agenda.

Prior to that, she was UNOPS representative to the EU institutions in Brussels, and UNOPS Director for South Asia. She held several management positions with UNOPS, UNRWA, ECHO(EU), NGOs and the private sector in Afghanistan, the Middle East, East Timor, Sudan, Montenegro, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ms. Jacob holds a Master of Business Administration from ESSEC, in Paris.