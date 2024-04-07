Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian positions overnight – MoD

Units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of Khoznavar (Syunik Province), Aravus (Syunik Province), and Sotk (Gegharkunik Province) settlements overnight, targeting the combat positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the Defense Ministry informs.

At the same time, the Ministry refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side, claiming that on April 6, between 18:30 and 22:05, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southeastern parts of the border.