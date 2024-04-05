PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian positions in Tavush and Gegharkunik – MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 5, 2024, 19:17
Less than a minute

Units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms towards the Armenian positions in Chinari village (Tavush province) and Verin Shorzha (Gegharkunik Province) at 5:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

At tge same time, the Ministry says that the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan claiming that on April 5th, at approximately 5:25 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the northeastern part of the border, is another piece of disinformation.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 5, 2024, 19:17
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button