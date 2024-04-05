Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian positions in Tavush and Gegharkunik – MoD

Units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms towards the Armenian positions in Chinari village (Tavush province) and Verin Shorzha (Gegharkunik Province) at 5:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

At tge same time, the Ministry says that the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan claiming that on April 5th, at approximately 5:25 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the northeastern part of the border, is another piece of disinformation.