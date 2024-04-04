EU considers support to Armenian Armed Forces – Ambassador

EU and Armenia have enhanced and advanced the cooperation in security, EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos said at parliamentary herrings on “New Perspectives and Challenges of the European Integration of Armenia.”

“At the request of Armenia, the European Union is considering support to Armenian Armed Forces, non-lethal support, a substantial one, to strengthen their capacities. This is under the European Peace Facility,” the Ambassador said.

He noted that the European Union remains engaged and fully committed to promoting peace and normalization in the region.

“A new partnership agenda between Armenia and EU is being shaped, and it is the ambition of the Armenian people to shape an agenda which will take partnership further. We share common values, we share our commitment to multilateralism and rules-based international order. This is extremely important and I hope and believe that we are going to achieve very concrete results together,” Vassilis Maragos said.

He stressed that the EU is willing to take the partnership to a higher level.