French FM slams Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory, fake news coming from Baku

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has expressed concern over Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory, the fake news coming from Baku.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia, which is now being challenged by Azerbaijan,” Séjourné said at a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We are very worried given that the rhetoric of Azerbaijan is getting out of hand, and we also see an increased number of fake news coming from Baku, and they try to blame Armenia for an escalation even though Armenia is probably the only one willing and trying to avoid it in this part of the world.