Celtic linked with £13 million Armenian playmaker Eduard Spertsyan

Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan has been linked with a summer move to Celtic, according to Daily Record.

The 23-year-old Armenian playmaker is one of the top players in the Russian Premier League currently.

Spertsyan is a number 10 with an eye for a goal. According to Transfermarkt, in his 20 league appearances this season for FC Krasnodar, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists.

He also has 25 caps for Armenia which broadens his experience. As do a couple of Champions League matches against Chelsea and Sevilla in season 2020/21 for FC Krasnodar.

Spertsyan has reportedly been linked with a summer move to Celtic. A £13 million move to Newcastle United has been touted for him, while Ajax were also linked last season. The player seems to be eyeing up a move to Europe himself as he said: “I like being at Krasnodar, but I want to try to go to Europe while I have the chance, I don’t know what can happen there. I’m confident and I think I can achieve even bigger goals.”

Spertsyan was in the 2022/23 Russian Premier League Team of the Season. He was also the 2022 Armenian Footballer of the Year. And at 23 years of age, Spertsyan is nowhere near his peak and is only expected to get better moving forward.