Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces – MoD

Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Kut (Gegharkunik province) on April 1 at 10 pm and in Tegh (Syunik Province) on April 2 at 12:40 am, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informs.

At the same time it refutes the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that on April 1, between 10:00 am and 10:10 pm, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards Azerbaijani combat positions in the southwestern part of the border.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says, no violations were recorded in the directions mentioned in the statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.