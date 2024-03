Our thoughts are with the Russian people – French MFA

The images reaching us from Moscow are terrible, the French Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and injured and the Russian people. Full light must be shed on these heinous acts,” it said.

#Russie | Les images qui nous parviennent depuis Moscou sont terribles. Nos pensées vont aux victimes et blessés et au peuple russe.



Toute la lumière doit être faite sur ces actes odieux. — France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) March 22, 2024

According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported.