Ukraine says “has nothing to do” with Crocus attack

Ukraine has ‘nothing to do’ with a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow on Friday, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

“Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where certain events took place today, some shooting, some terrorist actions by unidentified persons, let’s be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events,” he said.

According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported.