Armenian Ambassador briefs PACE President on challenges in the negotiation process with Azerbaijan

Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the newly elected PACE President, representative of Greece’s ruling “New Democracy” party Theodoros Rousopoulos.



The Ambassador highlighted the importance of PACE principles and adherence to the declared values of the organization, which only contributes to the improvement and establishment of democratic institutions and processes in the member states.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed Mr. Rousopoulos on the challenges in the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process and Armenia’s steps to overcome them.



The parties exchanged views on regional and international developments.