Armenia, UK look at ways to bolster defense cooperation

On March 19th, Armenia’s Ambassador to UK, H.E. Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Gilbert Timothy George Lariston Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound, the Earl of Minto, Minister of State for Defense.

Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan emphasized the importance of continuing to develop collaboration with the UK, particularly in defense, underscoring Armenia’s unwavering commitment to regional stability and peace. Highlighting the positive strides in bilateral cooperation, the Ambassador referenced the defense consultations between the Ministries of Defense of both nations late last year.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon avenues for bolstering defense cooperation, reflecting the shared resolve of Armenia and the UK towards maintaining peace and security.