Armenia interested in developing political dialogue with NATO and member states – PM

Armenia is interested in continuing to develop the existing political dialogue and expanding the partnership with NATO and its member states, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in yerevan.

” “We hope that the new format of Armenia-NATO cooperation, the “Individually Tailored Partnership Program”, will be approved soon. In light of the developments in our region, it is extremely important for Armenia to strengthen its resilience and develop appropriate defense capabilities,” PM Pashinyan said.

“We also attach great importance to Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping operations and consider it an important contribution to ensuring international peace and security. The Armenian peacekeeping unit continues to contribute to the Kosovo (KFOR) mission, and as you know, in July 2023, when the situation in Kosovo was somewhat unstable, Armenia increased the personnel of its peacekeeping unit with an additional 17 soldiers,” he added.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted that “effective dialogue is also carried out at the parliamentary level, given that our parliamentarians are involved in NATO Parliamentary Assembly meetings and Rose-Roth seminars.”