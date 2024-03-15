Deepening of Armenia’s relations with EU not directed against anyone – FM

The deepening of Armenia’s relations with the West, particularly the EU, is not directed against anyone, including the Russian Federation, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the sitting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relation.

“I officially declare that the Republic of Armenia is not involved in any project against anyone. The deepening of our relations with the West, for example with the EU, is not directed against the Russian Federation, it does not aim to destroy these relations,” the Foreign Minister said.

He further noted that this is not even directed against neighbors, adding that the deepening of those relations pursues one goal – to strengthen the level of Armenia’s security.

“As for neighbors, our vision is as follows – full normalization of relations with Turkey, normalization of relations and peace process with Azerbaijan. Once again, not directed against anyone,” Minister Mirzoyan stated.