Azerbaijanis destroy memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers, 13th century cross-stone in Artsakh’s Tsar village

Azerbaijanis have destroyed the memorial dedicated to Armenian servicemen who died in the Artsakh War and a 1224 cross-stone (khachkar) located in Tsar village of Artsakh, the Scientific Research Center for Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports alarms.



The photos published on the Internet show that the famous 13th century khachkar in Tsar village of Artsakh is no longer in its place.

“Our observations and searches regarding the physical condition of the khachkar remained fruitless. Given Azerbaijan’s policy towards the Armenian historical and cultural heritage, it can be assumed that this unique example of Armenian cross-stone art has been destroyed,” the Research Center says in a Facebook post.



It reminds that Armenian cross-stones art is inscribed on UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.