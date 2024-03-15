Armenian Deputy FM presents Crossroads of Peace project at UNECE Regional Forum

On March 13-14, in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan participated and delivered remarks at the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development Goals. At the opening ceremony, the Deputy Foreign Minister was elected as Co-Chairman of the forum.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan touched upon the efforts undertaken by the Government of Armenia towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing that the achievements reached through the implemented reforms contributed to the addressing the short-term needs of more than 108,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in September last year.

It was emphasized that as a landlocked developing country, Armenia recognizes the vital importance of inclusive connectivity, open borders, comprehensively functioning roads and transport infrastructure. In that context, the Deputy Foreign Minister presented the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative elaborated by the Government of Armenia.

On the margins of the SDG regional forum, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia held meetings with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, UN Assistant Secretary General, Director of UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS Ivana Živković and Deputy Minister of Regional Development of Czech Republic Radim Sršeň.

During the meetings, the Deputy Foreign Minister touched upon the actions undertaken by the Government towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Armenia and Government’s reform agenda. Active cooperation with the UN Secretariat, relevant UN agencies and partner states in the direction of ensuring sustainable social-economic development and promotion of the human capital in Armenia was emphasized.