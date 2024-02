A soldier of the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the area of Tegh community of Syunik province at around 05:15 today, the national Security Service (NSS) informs.

According to NSS, the soldier armed with an AKM assault rifle was neutralized by the servicemen of the Ministry of Defense.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated at the Investigative Committee. Investigation is under way.