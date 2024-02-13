Azerbaijani forces cease fire in the direction of Nerkin Hand – Armenia MoD

As of 9:30 a.m., the firing by Azerbaijani armed forces on Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Nerkin Hand (Syunik Province) has ceased, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.

The Ministry of Defiance urges media outlets to refrain from disseminating unverified information and refer to individuals with insufficient and inaccurate information about the situation on the frontline, and to rely on official reports from the Ministry.

The Ministry of Defense will issue further updates regarding the casualties and the health condition of the wounded.

Two Armenia soldiers were killed, others are wounded in Azerbaijani shooting in the direction of Armenian positions in the vicinity of Nerkin Hand.