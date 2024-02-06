“Repository of Dishes” created to preserve Armenian national dishes

A new subsection has been added in the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Armenia” database under the title “Dishes Database,” which has been compiled as a result of the preliminary inventory of dishes in Armenian communities.

160 beneficiaries of 40 settlements, 20 villages and 7 cities of 50 communities of 10 regions of Armenia participated in the process. About 250 elements of Armenian and Yezidi national dishes were inventoried. State and non-governmental organizations, private food industry enterprises and individuals participated in the process.

The purpose of the inventory was to collect currently viable national dishes in Armenian communities, not only to ensure the preservation and transmission of this form of heritage, but also its viability, dissemination and popularization. It will also contribute to the economic progress and sustainability of gastro tourism and communities.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of the process, the “Dishes Database” will be continuously updated with new elements and videos about dishes, contributing to public awareness, preservation and use of national dishes.