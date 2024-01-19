Armenian PM, NATO envoy discuss security situation in the South Caucasus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Javier Colomina, the special representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as regional and international security.

The Prime Minister referred to the security situation in the South Caucasus, the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the peace process, according to the well-known principles agreed in advance.

The interlocutors expressed concern regarding the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan, which contradict the logic of negotiations and contribute to tension in the region.

In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for appropriate response and actions of the international community aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus.