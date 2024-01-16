UAE lawmaker expresses support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, received the delegation of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, headed by Ali Rashid Al-Nuaim, Chairman of the Defense, Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council.
The interlocutors commended the intensive development of Armenia-UAE economic relations, within the framework of which the trade turnover in 2023 reached $2.8 billion, recording a 185 percent increase as compared to 2022. The parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation within the spheres of bilateral interest.
Ali Rashid Al-Nuaim expressed support for the Crossroads of Peace project presented by the Armenian government, within the framework of which the parties discussed regional cooperation.
Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, received the delegation of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, headed by Ali Rashid Al-Nuaim, Chairman of the Defense, Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council.