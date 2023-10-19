Chinese companies interested in establishing tractor production in Armenia

On a visit to China, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan had a meeting with representatives of a number of companies from Jiangsu province.

During the meeting, the possibilities of mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenian companies were discussed.

The Chinese side expressed interest in opening a cement factory in Armenia and establishing tractor production, creating a tractor assembly area and exporting the products to neighboring markets as well.

The possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of energy were also discussed.