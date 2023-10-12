PACE adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno Karabakh

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACA) has adopted a resolution strongly condemning the military operation launched by the Aerbaijani army in Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 September.

The Assembly notes that this military operation took place afer a ten-month period during which the Armenian population of this region has been denied free and safe access through the Lachin Corridor, the only road allowing it to reach Armenia and the rest of the world, leading to a

situation of extremely acute food and supply shortagesand high vulnerability of all inhabitants. This was in clear disregard of the provisional and interim measures addressed to Azerbaijan by the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights, whose decisions also noted the obligation of Azerbaijan under the 2020 Trilateral Statement to “guarantee the security of

persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”

The Assembly deeply regrets that just at a time when the situation concerning the transport of the humanitarian supply to the population seemed to improve and a glimpse of hope was emerging, Azerbaijan took the decision to launch this show of force. Indeed, the combination of acute food and supply shortages for the population over a period of months, followed by a military operation and the opening of the corridor towards Amenia for departures, following each other in such short acccession, could be perceived as being designed to incite the civilian population to leave the country.

The Assembly strongly believes that this long-standing and tragic conflict can only be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and unambiguous signals of goodwill, andd on the basis of the applicable international law, fully respecting the human rights of everyone living there.

Strongly regretting that almost the entire Armenian population of the region – more than 100 600 persons at the time of the adoption of this resolution – has left its ancestral homeland and fled to Armenia, certainly out of genuine fear and a lack of trust in their future treatment by

the Azerbaijani authorities, the Assembly recognises the huge responsibility now placed upon Armenia to cope with the refugee crisis underway. It welcomes the declarations of support and solidarity clearly expressed in Armenia for the refugees and calls on the Council of Europe member States to accompany Armenia in this endeavour by providing not only financial support but also expertise, in particular in the area of mental health and psychological support for this traumatised population. The Council of

Europe member States should also be ready to

demonstrate European solidarity in welcoming a part of the refugee population, should those persons wish to settle elswhere.

The Assembly regrets the human tragedy unfolding today, as well as the long-standing and continuing failure on the part of the authorities of Azerbaijan to reassure the Armenian population of this region of their safety and the full respect of their rights, and to guarantee an approach

to their future, free of acts or expressions of reprisals or revenge for the events which took place in the 1990s and during the 2020 war.