PM Pashinyan participates in European Political Community summit, talks to EU leaders

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the third summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain.

The leaders of more than four dozen countries were welcomed at the venue by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also participated in the round table discussion on “Multilateralism, including security and geopolitical issues”.

Nikol Pashinyan had short talks with the leaders of a number of countries and institutions within the framework of the summit. In particular, the Prime Minister talked to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Poliy Josep Borelli, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski.

Reference was made to issues of mutual interest, including the situation created by Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.