Armenia’s Pashinyan holds talks with Macron, Scholz and Michel

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks in Granada with French President Emmanuel macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Earlier today PM Pashinyan participated in the third summit of the European Political Community along with leaders of more than four dozen countries.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also participated in the round table discussion on “Multilateralism, inclusive security and geopolitical problems.”

Nikol Pashinyan had short talks with the leaders of a number of countries and institutions on the sidelines of the summit.