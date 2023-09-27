42,500 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia

A total of 42,500 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press conference today.

The registration of 22,800 has already been completed, 4,000 have been accommodated by the government, the rest have left for their preferred places of residence.

A number of volunteers have been enrolled to help the people arriving in Armenia.

Baghdasaryan said 237 people injured in fuel depot near Stepanakert blast have been transported to medical centers in Armenia, another 80 are expected to be transported today.