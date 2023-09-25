USAID’s Samantha Power pays respect to Armenian Genocide victims

USAID Administrator Samantha Power paid respects to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsrnakaberd Memorial following her arrival in Armenia on September 25, 2023, US Embassy in Armenia reports.

Samantha Power has arrived today in Armenia to affirm US support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and democracy and to address humanitarian needs stemming from the recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Administrator Power is joined by US Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.