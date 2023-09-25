USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Armenia

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has arrived today in Armenia to affirm U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and democracy and to address humanitarian needs stemming from the recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. Administrator Power is joined by U.S. Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

The United States continues to support Armenia as it advances a dignified and durable peace in the region.

The United States is deeply concerned about reports on the humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for unimpeded access for international humanitarian organizations and commercial traffic.