No Azerbaijani troops in Stepanakert, PM Pashinyan says

The ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh is generally holding, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement livestreamed on Facebook.

“One incident has been registered in the outskirts of Stepanakert, but the ceasefire regime is generally holding,” PM Pashinyan said.

He also refuted the reports claiming that Azerbaijani troops had entered Stepanakert.

“There are difficulties connected with communication, and as I have been informed by my colleagues in Nagorno Karabakh, there are some problems on the roads to Martakert and Martuni, but the situation is generally stable,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the reports on mass killing among the civilian population do not correspond to reality, either, i.e. the reality is what has been reported through official channels. “The information beyond that is untrue and unverified. We do not possess any such information, at least for now,” he said.

PM Pashinyan reiterated that one of the goals of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression was to drag the Republic of Armenia into military actions, something that aims to create a chaos in Armenia.

He noted that Armenia has not participated in drafting the terms of ceasefire and reiterated that Armenia has not had any troops in Nagorno Karabakh since August 2021.