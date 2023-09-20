OSCE Chair says use of force in Nagorno Karabakh unacceptable

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, held separate meetings yesterday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

Chairman Osmani raised his deep concerns over yesterday’s military operations in the region and the danger these pose to the affected civilian population. While calling for immediate de-escalation, he again voiced his concerns over the severe consequences for the conflict-affected population, especially on vulnerable groups. He emphasized that humanitarian considerations must prevail and that humanitarian needs of the local people must be met.

He underscored that the use of force to resolve disputes was completely and always unacceptable and that sustained, constructive dialogue in good faith was the only path toward sustainable peace.

The Chairman reiterated his readiness for personal and active engagement and emphasized that the OSCE stood ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan on their path to peace. He noted that the OSCE retained the relevant experience, expertise, and tools to facilitate dialogue, build trust and implement relevant agreements that support normalizing relations between the parties.