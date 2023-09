At least 200 killed, over 400 are wounded in Azerbaijani attack – Artsakh Ombudsman

According to the information collected by the Office of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender, as of 21:30, at least 200 people have died, more than 400 wounded as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression.

The number of injured people among the civilian population exceeds 40 persons, 13 are children. There are 10 confirmed civilian deaths, including five children.

The Office is carrying out fact-finding mission to establish the fate of the missing.