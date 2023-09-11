Russia has been and will remain a close partner and ally of Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman says

The Russian Federation has been and will remain a close ally and partner of Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today/

“We may have problems, but they must be resolved through dialogue,” Peskov said.

“I am sure, will be very close allies and partners with Armenia. We may have certain problems that need to be solved, but they need to be solved within the framework of dialogue, because the logic of development and the national interests of the two countries dictate the need to deepen our alliance and partnership,” the Kremlin spokesman said.